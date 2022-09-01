PCF Insurance buys Wilber-Price Insurance Group

PCF has closed or has under the letter of intent 104 takeovers so far. Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay.

American insurance brokerage firm PCF Insurance Services (PCF) has closed the acquisition of Wilber-Price Insurance Group, a full-service independent insurance agency.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Wilber-Price Insurance is engaged in providing commercial and personal lines solutions, as well as auto, home, crop and agriculture life, business, and specialty insurance.

It has offices in Chillicothe, Cincinnati, and Loveland, Ohio.

PCF Insurance chairman, founder, and CEO Peter C Foy said: “Wilber-Price gives PCF Insurance strong leadership in an underrepresented geography.

“They have proven their ability to grow and now have the opportunity to collaborate with our expanding partner network to further accelerate their success.”

Wilber-Price Insurance Group principal John Wilber said the firm selected PCF Insurance as they provided the optimal situation for its people, clients, and the future of its business.

John Wilber added: “When a team has an equity stake in the performance of the business, attitude and overall performance will improve. And the career opportunities for our employees is something I would not have been able to achieve on my own.”

Full-service consultant and insurance brokerage firm, PCF Insurance offers commercial, life and health, employee benefits, and workers’ compensation solutions.

As part of long-term, sustainable growth strategy, PCF Insurance intends to support the growth of agency partners through investments in resources, technology, and talent.

Last week, PCF acquired Florida-based Apple Insurance and Financial Services for an undisclosed amount.

Apple Insurance is an individual health and medicare agency, which provides access to Florida Blue.