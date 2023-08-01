Credit: bertholdbrodersen from Pixabay.

Each week, Life Insurance International’s journalists analyse data on patent filings and grants that illustrate innovation trends in our sector. These patent signals show where the leading companies are focusing their research and development investment, and why. We uncover key innovation areas in the sector and the themes that drive them.

This new, thematic patents coverage is powered by our underlying Disruptor data which tracks all major deals, patents, company filings, hiring patterns and social media buzz across our sectors.

Across insurance, the first half of 2023 saw 2,066 patents, while the same period in 2022 saw 2,259 patents. 2023 is clearly off to a slower start in this regard.

Looking at the themes for the patents, fintech is clearly on everyone’s lips with 4,300 patents fitting in that space. Not so closely following is insurtech with 1,912 and artificial intelligence with 1,203.

Rounding up the top five is digitalisation with 917 and healthtech with 582.

Source: GlobalData

The top five in H1 2022 was the same and also in the same order, led by fintech with 4,648 and insurtech with 2,040. Artificial intelligence received 1,317 patents while digitalisation gained 1,040 with healthtech earning 819.

Source: GlobalData