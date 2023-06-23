Credit: Chris Liverani on Unsplash

Based in Helensburgh and led by Alistair Hart, the eight-strong team will bring a client focused culture to the business.

The firm was established in 1965 by Eddie hart to provide clients with a professional, specialist and personal insurance service. This ethos continues to this day.

Hart said: “We are delighted to be joining forces with Phil Barton and the wider Partners& team particularly as they expand at pace in Scotland. There is close alignment across our businesses in terms of both our client centric approach and professionalism. Our team are excited for the future of our long-established brokerage and look forward to continuing to provide a professional client service with a personal approach.”

Ewan MacDonald, managing partner – Scotland at Partners&, added: “I’m thrilled to bring such a highly regarded team and business into the Partners& family. As we continue to grow our presence in Scotland and across the UK, Alistair’s experience and insight will prove invaluable. We’re making outstanding progress as we continue to build an unrivalled team across Scotland and Hart Insurance Brokers are a fantastic addition to our business. This union represents another major step in establishing Partners& as the best insurance advisory business in the UK.”

