Yoke Yin joined Pacific Life Re in 2008 and was a key member of the group that established the South Korea business in 2015.
In 2021, she was promoted to head of finance, Asia. In this role, she led several important initiatives for the South Korean branch, such as implementing IFRS 17 reporting, Korean Insurance Capital Standard (K-ICS), and working closely with the team in South Korea on all financial reporting matters
Vasan Errakiah, general manager, Asia markets, commented: “Yoke Yin has demonstrated exceptional leadership and delivered excellent results in her previous roles. We’re confident that she will drive our growth in South Korea and contribute toward our success story in Asia.”
Yoke Yin said: “I am honoured and excited to take on this new role to lead our talented and dedicated team in South Korea. This is an important market for Pacific Life Re Asia and I am committed to delivering high-quality products and services to our clients. I am looking forward to working with our regional and global colleagues further to enhance our financial performance and strategic position in Asia.”
In October 2023, Pacific Life Re has announced the appointment of Sujin Park as the new head of underwriting and claims for its Asia business.
Park has more than 20 years of experience in life and health underwriting and claims.
She has served in key positions at insurance and reinsurance companies across Asian markets including South Korea.
In her new role, Park will be based in Pacific Life Re’s office in Singapore.
A wholly owned subsidiary of Pacific Life, Pacific Life Re operates in the life and health reinsurance space.