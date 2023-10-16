Pacific Life Re has announced the appointment of Sujin Park as the new head of underwriting and claims for its Asia business.
Park has more than 20 years of experience in life and health underwriting and claims.
She has served in key positions at insurance and reinsurance companies across Asian markets including South Korea.
In her new role, Park will be based in Pacific Life Re’s office in Singapore.
A wholly owned subsidiary of Pacific Life, Pacific Life Re operates in the life and health reinsurance space.
According to the reinsurer, Park’s appointment forms part of its efforts to expand its operations in the region and provide reinsurance expertise and service to its clients.
Besides Asia, the reinsurer operates in the UK, Europe, Australia and North America.
Pacific Life Re global chief underwriting officer Andrew Doran said: “We are delighted to welcome Sujin to our team. Her experience and deep understanding of the Asian markets’ dynamics and regulations will undoubtedly enhance our underwriting and claims capabilities. We look forward to her contributions in driving our growth and innovation.”
Park added: “I am excited to be a part of the Pacific Life Re team and to lead the underwriting and claims efforts in Asia. With the company’s strong commitment to excellence and innovation, I am confident that we will continue to provide our clients with top-tier reinsurance solutions and exceptional service.”
Earlier this month, Pacific Life Re appointed Mikey Anthony as the assistant vice-president of sustainability, a newly created role.
In his new role, Anthony will focus on developing and managing the environmental, social and governance strategy for the reinsurer.