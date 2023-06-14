London-listed Ondo InsurTech has announced a one month pilot programme with G4S in Denmark to test Leakbot.

The rapid pilot programme will test whether G4S can use a free LeakBot to incentivise customers to accept an in-home security assessment visit.

If it works, the offer will be marketed to the insurer’s customers at scale, becoming a crucial part of G4S’ growth strategy.

Martin Hansen, G4S Denmark Head of Product said: “This trial could provide a win-win-win, with customers receiving LeakBot technology for free, our insurance partners experiencing lower water damage claims, and G4S creating opportunities to further protect Danish people’s homes.”

Craig Foster, Ondo CEO, added: “This is an interesting test of a new route to market, with a potential opportunity to expand our reach in Denmark with one of the largest Danish insurance companies through G4S, who already have a significant presence in the Danish market. We look forward to seeing the results and progressing conversations with G4S and the insurer.”

G4S is a leading global security and facilities services company owned by Allied Universal, with over 800,000 employees and $20bn in revenues.

In Denmark, G4S is a provider of smart alarm systems with their G4S Shield alarm and emergency response network. G4S Shield has over 70,000 active customers in Denmark and acquires these customers by working with Danish insurance companies to generate sales leads for in-home security visits.

This is not the first LeakBot test. After a successful trial, Ondo InsurTech is rolling out LeakBot across Sweden in partnership with Länsförsäkringar, the country’s largest non-life insurer.