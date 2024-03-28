Technology-first small business insurer NEXT Insurance has announced the launch of Copilot.
Copilot from NEXT is a tool designed to help agents boost takings by serving small micro businesses with customised insurance policies.
In addition, it allows business owners to quote and bind online without underwriting delays while also providing agents with a streamlined process.
Furthermore, Copilot gives agents the option to generate a personalised quoting link through the NEXT portal. Agents can then send the link directly to prospective clients after an initial phone call or promote the link online.
Also, agents have the option to include a quote review before bending, giving both parties more assurance prior to completion.
“NEXT’s Copilot offering has been a game-changer for our agents, allowing us to effortlessly serve the small businesses, freelancers, and independent contractors we support,” said Kimberly Silkes, vice president of finance management at InsuranceBee.
“At InsuranceBee, we understand the challenges of running a business, and like NEXT, we are dedicated to delivering fast, affordable, and convenient coverage to our clients. With just a simple click, Copilot eliminates time-consuming steps while providing agents the flexibility to customise the purchasing experience according to their unique selling approach.”
“Agents often face the challenge of managing multiple quoting requests, and obtaining client information in a timely manner can be time-consuming,” said Jack Ramsey, vice president of agent business at NEXT Insurance. “NEXT’s Copilot is a unique tool for our partner agents, enabling them to differentiate themselves and better serve small micro businesses with a seamless self-serve quoting experience. Copilot is a win-win, allowing agency staff to focus on more complex sales while opening new revenue streams with no additional burden.”