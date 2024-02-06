NBS Underwriting has launched its latest product, multi-location hospitality insurance.

This addition to NBS Underwriting’s product portfolio shows the firm’s commitment to delivering full insurance solutions to the leisure, hospitality and retail sectors.

Furthermore, this has built upon a wealth of expertise in underwriting risks within these sectors and NBS has responded to feedback from brokers.

This dedication meant that NBS Underwriting has to create this policy for hospitality which covers the licensed trade (pubs, late-night bars, nightclubs), food and eateries, hotels, and shops.

Steve Cowman, managing director at NBS Underwriting commented “We’ve listened to our brokers and used our extensive knowledge to create a policy that meets the unique needs of businesses operating across multiple locations. Our goal is to simplify the insurance process for brokers and their clients by providing a comprehensive solution that covers all their business premises under one policy.

“Moving forward into 2024, NBS is set for another exciting year marked by ambitious growth plans. This multi-location hospitality insurance marks our second product launch this year, following our successful introduction of the excess of loss liability product. Additionally, we have a lineup of other exciting products currently in development, all set to be unveiled to our valued brokers soon.”

In July 2023, its acquisition of Capital Markets Underwriting (CMU), an independent underwriting agency and Lloyd’s Coverholder was a step in the right direction in its plan to double its size.

In addition, following its deal to absorb The Underwriting Specialist in 2021, this deal shows the commitment from NBS to expand. This includes its product portfolio and strengthening its position in the insurance market.