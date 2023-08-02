Built with proprietary life insurance research, generative AI and data, the Modern Life solution aims to simplify complex insurance topics, improve underwriting precision, stimulate fresh sales concepts, facilitate the creation of marketing content, and help client communications.

In addition, the chat-based solution has passed the life insurance licensing exam, proving it understands detailed insurance concepts and requirements.

Advisers can use the Modern Life generative AI solution to:

Research and synthesise complex topics;

Generate marketing materials and prospecting emails, and

Conduct field underwriting.

“Generative AI is already transforming how advisors provide advice, but generic models often offer generalised responses to nuanced life insurance and financial planning inquiries,” said Michael Konialian, co-founder and CEO of Modern Life.

“Our investment in generative AI caters specifically to life insurance advisors, empowering them with instant access to vital information and helping them to provide exceptional service to their clients.”

“Generative AI is a natural complement to our existing brokerage platform, which streamlines the entire life insurance journey for advisors and their clients,” added Jack Arenas, Modern Life co-founder and CTO.

“Our thoughtfully designed platform goes beyond enhancing expertise or improving client experience. It’s about setting a new industry standard, about catalysing a paradigm shift in how advisors use technology.”

Earlier this year, Modern Life announced a distribution agreement with Prudential Financial to provide an expanded range of products.

Financial advisers using the Modern Life platform with have access to insurance and protection products and also gain the Prudential selection of permanent and term life insurance products.

The Modern Life platform can speed and simplify the life insurance journey for financial advisers. It enables them to quickly run quotes, compare strategies and apply for the most suitable financial protection for their clients.

In addition, the platform is supported by a full-service brokerage team that assists advisers with individual case design, product selection, and best-in-class underwriting assistance.