GIC will buy Cinven’s stake in the broker. Credit: Nattakorn_Maneerat/Shutterstock.

Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC has signed an agreement to increase its stake in specialist reinsurance broker Miller by buying out partner Cinven’s holding.

Upon deal completion in the first quarter of 2024, GIC will become a majority shareholder in the broker.

Financial terms of the transaction, which awaits regulatory and antitrust clearances, were not revealed.

GIC and private equity (PE) company Cinven acquired UK-headquartered Miller in 2021 from its partners and corporate member Willis Towers Watson.

At that time, the buyers said that independent ownership was the ideal model to ramp up the growth of the business.

Cinven’s decision to sell its stake in Miller follows a report in October regarding the PE company considering a sale of its life insurance business, Viridium.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Life Insurance International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Miller called the latest deal a turning point in its development as an independent specialised reinsurance intermediary.

The broker claimed that it has grown considerably since regaining its independence in 2021.

During this time, the company added more than 250 new employees, increasing its workforce size to over 900, and boosted its annualised revenues to more than £200m ($251.41m).

Miller also founded Casper Specialty UK, its first managing general agent sister company, and made acquisitions in Europe and Asia.

Miller CEO James Hands said: “We have meaningfully grown our revenues, both organically and inorganically, added well over 250 colleagues across the UK, Europe, Asia and Bermuda and built on our reputation for market-leading specialism and highest quality of service to our clients.

“Looking ahead, GIC’s ownership will enable us to maintain the exciting trajectory we are on. As we seek to add new talent and continue our M&A [mergers and acquisitions] strategy, stable long-term ownership and independence will be critical differentiators for Miller.”

GIC chief investment officer of private equity Yong Cheen Choo said: “This further investment in Miller is consistent with GIC’s strategy of developing long-term relationships with our portfolio companies and targeting the highest-quality businesses.

“The defensive nature and strong market dynamics of the (re)insurance market, coupled with Miller’s positioning, have seen the business consistently deliver growth with the foundations laid for continued sustainable success.”

Earlier this month, the UK broker launched MillerMo, an artificial intelligence tool for its employees.