AgentCenter was designed to accelerate their time from quote to bound policies.

In addition, AgentCenter’s web-based software was developed in-house at Mercury with a cross-functional team. This included agents, salespeople, underwiters, claims, IT, and also independent agents.

Features include:

Little-to-no training needed by agent staff due to intuitive navigation;

Pre-populated third-party reports and data;

If the quoted rate changes, agents will know why and how on one screen;

One-screen workflows for simple policy updates;

Ability to view vehicle coverages side-by-side on a single screen, and

Significant time savings for quote to bound policies.

Furthermore, AgentCenter streamlines the policy quote and bind journey, reducing the time by 60% at minimum.

Crucially, the web-based platform was designed to allow for quick updates due to regulatory changes and new Mercury product offerings.

“Mercury has been and continues to be a carrier focused on helping our agents assist Californians,” said Brandt Minnich, vice president and chief sales development officer at Mercury Insurance.

“AgentCenter simplifies workflows and requires virtually no training so our agents can focus on what’s most important to them, selling and servicing Mercury policies. Our agents will be able to go from quote to bound policy faster than you can get a cup of coffee.”

“AgentCenter is easy to use,” said Darrell Dugat, office manager at A Bradford Plus Insurance. “It’s pretty awesome.”

“We are very pleased with AgentCenter,” said Patrick Sevigny, agency principal at Southern Guard Insurance. “AgentCenter is easy to navigate and not much training is needed.”

Mercury offers a variety of products and services to Californians. These include auto, mechanical breakdown, business auto insurance, condo, homeowners, home cyber protection, home-sharing coverage, home systems protection, identity management services, landlord, renters, lessors risk only and personal umbrella. Also, the AgentCenter software is available to agents in all 11 states the firm operates in.