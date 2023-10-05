Michael Pellegrini will oversee businesses including construction, energy & power and credit specialties. Credit: T. Schneider/Shutterstock.com.

Insurance broker Marsh has named Michael Pellegrini as its new specialty head for the US and Canada.

Pellegrini, whose appointment is effective immediately, will be responsible for managing diverse businesses within these areas.

The businesses include aviation, cargo and logistics, construction, credit specialties, energy & power, financial and professional lines (FINPRO), marine, and private equities, and mergers & acquisitions (PEMA).

Based in San Francisco, Pellegrini succeeds Michelle Sartain, who was named president of the US and Canada in July this year.

In his new role, Pellegrini will report to Marsh Specialty and Global Placement president Pat Donnelly and also collaborate with Sartain.

Donnelly said: “Michael is an outstanding leader with extensive knowledge of the firm, deep commitment to talent development, and proven success.

“Colleagues and clients alike in the US and Canada will be well-served under Michael’s leadership, as they navigate today’s challenging risk environment.”

Pellegrini joined Marsh more than two decades ago and served in various leadership positions in the marine and cargo sector over the years.

His latest stint was North American Marine, Cargo and Logistics practice leader for the company. Pellegrini will parallelly manage this role until Marsh finds a replacement.

Pellegrini said: “I am thrilled to be leading this team of talented professionals at Marsh during this dynamic time.

“Together, we are committed to exploring new possibilities and delivering exceptional value to our clients.”

Marsh McLennan recently named Toni Ferrier as the CEO of McLennan New Zealand and president of Marsh New Zealand.