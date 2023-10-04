Ferrier’s appointment follows multiple senior-level changes by Marsh McLennan across operations in the UK and Pacific last month. Credit: IgorGolovniov/Shutterstock.

US insurance company Marsh McLennan has appointed Toni Ferrier as the CEO of McLennan New Zealand and president of Marsh New Zealand.

In her new role, Ferrier will be based in Auckland and oversee Marsh McLennan’s 11 locations across New Zealand.

Ferrier will oversee Marsh McLennan’s initiatives to provide enterprises throughout New Zealand with advanced solutions.

She will also collaborate with Mercer New Zealand CEO Martin Lewington to expand Marsh McLennan’s capabilities in the areas of investments, health and benefits, and superannuation across the nation.

Initially, Ferrier will be reporting to Marsh McLennan Pacific CEO David Bryant and then Josh Roach when he joins the office as Marsh Pacific president on 1 January 2024.

Ferrier, who has nearly 30 years of industry experience, is joining Marsh McLennan from AIG, where she served as New Zealand CEO since January 2020.

Previously, she worked in senior leadership roles for Vero, Lumley, Crombie Lockwood and Wesfarmers.

Currently, she is a member of the board of the Insurance Council of New Zealand and has also served as commissioner of the New Zealand Earthquake Commission for a term of two years.

Commenting on Ferrier’s appointment, Bryant said: “Toni is highly regarded among New Zealand’s business community as a collaborative and inspiring leader, who has a strong track record in creating client-centric services and solutions that deliver tremendous value.

“I look forward to welcoming her to Marsh McLennan, and providing even greater support to our clients, colleagues and communities throughout Aotearoa.”

Ferrier said: “New Zealand organisations are faced with a wide range of interconnected risks, from rising inflation and declining economic growth to the impact of climate change and increasingly destructive natural catastrophe events.

“Marsh McLennan New Zealand is renowned for its commitment to excellence; I look forward to joining the team to develop strategies that support our clients in responding to these challenges, and empower them to succeed.”

