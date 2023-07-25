Credit: 88studio via Shutterstock.com.

Specialist provider of life insurance Neilson will see the LifeSearch team of 240 regulated protection advisers support its customers. This will happen through its owned and operated brands including Smart Insurance, Post Office, British Seniors and Cover Today.

Furthermore, LifeSearch will support those seeking guidance and advice along their protection journey. Also, it will support those who may have health issue or didn’t meet Neilson’s product criteria but have a definite protection need.

“Powered by LifeSearch” gives partners access to the LifeSearch offering including expert tele-interviews for customer disclosure, pipeline management, underwriting expertise, complex risks, quality monitoring, retention and lapse management, also customer care support, claims handling, trusts and more.

Debbie Kennedy, chief executive of LifeSearch commented: “We’re delighted to partner with Neilson Financial Services to bring our specialist advice offering to benefit their customers. While the digital journey is critical in today’s protection market, advice is still paramount. Our 25-year track record of delivering high-quality specialist advice will ensure protection conversations can take place whenever they are needed.”

Rob Clarkson, managing director at Neilson Financial Services, added: “We are looking forward to working with LifeSearch in support of ensuring our customers are given every opportunity to secure the protection they need.”

Alongside Neilson Financial Services, LifeSearch already works with a range of large and small partners including Which?, Unbiased, CompareTheMarket, MoneySuperMarket, PensionBee, Royal London, MoneyFacts Lloyds Banking Group, MoneySavingExpert, Zurich and more.