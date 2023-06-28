Credit: StartupStockPhotos from Pixabay.

The upgraded version of QuoteShop holds new functionalities that streamline the communication and submission processes for LIBRA. As a result, there is greater transparency and efficiency throughout the customer journey.

QuoteShop now offers an end-to-end monitoring solution with a range of advanced features.

In addition, agents can now request informal quotes from multiple carriers simultaneously. The platform can also verify applications have all information required and automates the development of cover letters for requests.

Previously, informals were submitted via email directly to the carrier but now these steps have been eliminated.

Furthermore, carriers using the QuoteShop platform now have access to real-time reporting data. The platform provides insight into performance, such as success rates in placing cases.

LIBRA Insurance Partners has aimed to implement institutional-level reporting capabilities across multiple platforms, extending this functionality to the informal submission process. With a concentrated effort on capturing, distilling, and sharing data, the US-based insurer targets a collective benefit and advancement of carriers, agency partners and to the industry as a whole.

“With these platform advancements, we are truly providing unprecedented efficiencies in the way informal quotes are requested and how insurance cases are managed throughout the informals, formals, review, underwriting and policy issuing stages,” stated Rick Buteau, vice president of operations for LIBRA Insurance Partners.

“We are thrilled to have built upon our already robust platform to deliver something truly revolutionary for our industry, dramatically simplifying the submission and workflow processes for all involved.”

“We are dedicated to being the preeminent insurance marketing organisation in the country, and we are proud that our innovation continues to pave the way within the industry,” said Bill Shelow, president & CEO at LIBRA Insurance Partners.

“Through valuable resources, strategic partnerships, and proprietary platforms and programmes such as QuoteShop, LIBRA is poised for continued growth, and we look forward to delivering enhanced solutions with exceptional value to carriers, partners and clients at every interaction.”