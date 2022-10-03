Lemonade boosts Europe presence with UK foray

This is the company’s fourth launch, the previous ones being in France, Germany, and the Netherlands. Credit: Luis Villasmil/Unsplash

American insurance firm Lemonade has entered the UK market in alliance with insurance giant Aviva.

In Europe, the company already has operations in France, Germany, and the Netherlands.

The company, powered by AI and social impact, provides customers access to all its products on mobile and other devices.

They can file and claim insurance instantly and will be paid in seconds.

Established in 2015, Lemoande launched operations in the US in 2016.

It offers a coverage of up to £2,000 each for individual personal items, a total coverage of up to £100,000, and with zero cancellation fees.

The customers can also avail add-on coverage if they need extra protection against theft and other losses.

Lemonade co-CEO and co-founder Daniel Schreiber said: “Insurance as we know it hails from the UK, as do I. So both professionally and personally bringing Lemonade to the UK is a homecoming of sorts.

“We believe the millions of local renters will appreciate what Lemonade has to offer. After all, who doesn’t want instant, transparent, personalised, and mission-driven insurance?”

Being a certified B-Corp company, which focuses on high social and environmental performance, it donates the leftover premiums to NGOs selected by its customers.

The aim it to support causes such as poverty, climate and equality.

Aviva UK and Ireland general insurance CEO Adam Winslow said: “We share a common outlook for how digital, AI and data can transform customer experiences, and the role insurers can play in building stronger communities.

“By joining forces we can ensure compelling propositions reach a broader range of customers, including renters, an under-served yet growing segment of the UK insurance market.”