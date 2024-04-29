Credit: pikcha/Shutterstock.

Legal & General has announced its £16m buy-in with the John Graham (Dromore) Limited Pension and Life Assurance Scheme has completed.

The deal between Legal & General and John Graham has secured the benefits of 172 retirees and deferred members.

John Graham Construction is a construction services provider in the UK. Legal & General has an existing relationship with the parent company, GRAHAM, partnering with them on several construction projects in Glasgow, Belfast, and London.

Furthermore, Isio server as the adviser to the trustees of the scheme, while legal advice on the transaction was given by Osborne Clarke.

Michael Graham, Chair of the Trustees, said: “We are delighted to have made this important step with Legal & General that provides added protection to our members’ long-term benefits. Legal & General were a natural and compelling insurer for the Trustees to partner with given the existing strong relationships that exist. I would like to take this opportunity to thank my fellow Trustees and our predecessors, and our advisors, Isio and Osborne Clarke, who worked seamlessly in providing clear advice and guidance in reaching this positive outcome for our members. We look forward to continuing to work with Legal & General in the future.”

Matthew Dales, Director, UK PRT, Legal & General Retirement Institutional, continued: “This transaction illustrates how Legal & General is supporting pension schemes of all sizes. The Trustees worked with us on an exclusive basis and followed our streamlined Flow process to ensure a seamless and straightforward transaction. Our Flow proposition enabled the Trustees to novate their LGIM holdings to Legal & General at mid-price, allowing a smooth and efficient payment of the premium with a high degree of price certainty. We are pleased that the Scheme has secured its members’ benefits with us and we look forward to looking after them in the years ahead.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Life Insurance International. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Karen Gainsford, director, insurance, Isio, added: “Having advised the Trustees for a number of years, we are delighted to have played our part in advising the Trustees to reach this significant milestone in the Scheme’s history. It has been achieved through a combination of Legal & General’s competitive pricing, collaboration across advisers and with all parties working closely from the outset to facilitate detailed planning and nimble decision making. Whilst the bulk annuity market remains busy, our approach ensures that Trustees gain traction with insurers to transact efficiently and with certainty that the objectives of both the Trustees and the sponsoring company will be met.”

Legal & General Group Protection has also announced a partnership with Perci Health, the UK’s first virtual cancer survivorship clinic.

Perci now brings personalised evidence-based care to employees living with and beyond cancer to those covered by Legal & General and its group income protection. This is at no extra cost.

In addition, Perci aims to achieve the best possible outcomes, supporting understanding and managing the long-term effect of cancer treatment, as well as optimising quality of life.