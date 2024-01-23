Credit: National Cancer Institute/Unsplash.

Legal & General Group Protection has announced a partnership with Perci Health, the UK’s first virtual cancer survivorship clinic.

Perci now brings personalised evidence-based care to employees living with and beyond cancer to those covered by Legal & General and its group income protection. This is at no extra cost.

In addition, Perci aims to achieve the best possible outcomes, supporting understanding and managing the long-term effect of cancer treatment, as well as optimising quality of life.

Results from Perci Health include:

65% of users report a reduction in their most bothersome symptoms;

Less than two working days average time for a virtual appointment;

86% of users who complete their vocational rehabilitation return to work within a year, and

88% of users would recommend the service.

Kelly McCabe, co-founder and CEO, Perci Health, said: “Through this partnership, employees covered by their employer’s GIP policy with Legal & General will have access to a broad team of caring, cancer experts who innately understand the emotional marathon a cancer diagnosis brings into their lives. All too often, those diagnosed with cancer feel alone with their problems and with no energy to hunt down solutions. With Perci Health, employees have access to those solutions at their fingertips; bringing improved outcomes when living and working with cancer.

“With the changing cancer care landscape and growing population of people living beyond a cancer diagnosis in the UK, high quality support for the survivors of cancer has never been more important, and Legal and General are at the forefront of addressing this emerging problem for their employer clients.”

Vanessa Sallows, group protection claims & governance director, Legal & General, added: “Thanks to medical advances, cancer survival rates have more than doubled to the point where cancer is increasingly being classified a chronic disease.

“But data from GRiD shows that only 4% of people with cancer have returned to work after early or active intervention, despite cancer making up 27% of claims. We don’t want cancer – or any other health problem – to stand in the way of someone living and working to their potential.

“That’s why we’re on a mission to change long-held thinking on return to work, and so is Perci Health. In fact, our thinking on all counts is very much aligned, in terms of good work being beneficial for health, and wellbeing being about the physical, emotional, and social factors. We’re really excited about today’s announcement and about working in partnership to help drive better outcomes for more people.”

Legal & General has also entered a partnership with Co-op Insurance to offer members and customers its life and critical illness cover.