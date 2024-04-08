Jensten, a UK-based insurance broker, has finalised the acquisition of Scrutton Bland Insurance Brokers following the receipt of regulatory approval from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
This deal, announced in December 2023, is expected to enhance Jensten’s regional centre of excellence in East Anglia.
It will add a team of more than 50 and a gross written premium of £22m ($27.78m) to the company’s portfolio.
Scrutton Bland Insurance Brokers caters to a diverse range of clients, with a focus on commercial property.
The acquisition also brings specialised expertise in the charity and agricultural sectors to Jensten, complementing its existing services with a deep understanding of these niche markets.
Tim Mulley, director at Scrutton Bland Insurance Brokers, will retain his leadership role, reporting to Jensten Insurance Brokers regional managing director Sean Clark.
Jensten CEO Alistair Hardie said: “Expanding our regional footprint across the UK has yielded significant success for us. Our recent investment in East Anglia through the acquisition of One Broker and Scrutton Bland Insurance Brokers is testament to our strategic focus on establishing regional centres of excellence.
“Simultaneously, we are keen to enhance our specialist capabilities, crafting propositions tailored to specific client and industry sectors. Scrutton Bland Insurance Broker’s reputation for providing a high-quality and tailored service to clients across East Anglia, as well as their specialist offering to charity and agricultural communities, makes them a great new addition to Jensten and, following FCA approval, we are pleased to formally welcome them to the Jensten family.”
The completion of the Scrutton Bland deal marks another milestone in Jensten’s expansion strategy.
Last week, the company announced its acquisition of Henry Seymour & Co., a company operating in the hair and beauty insurance industry.
In October 2023, Jensten acquired Berns Brett, adding 40 employees and 5,000 customers to the group, reinforcing its specialist and regional capabilities.
Berns Brett, with offices in London, West Sussex and Cavan, Ireland, serves mid-market corporate clients and provides access to Lloyd’s through its London Market division, along with specialised services for private clients and athletes.