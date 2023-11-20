O’Donnell brings more than three decades of experience to the role of iPipeline chief executive officer.
He replaces Deane Price, who has served as interim CEO since February 2022 and joined the firm after more than 10 years with Aderant, where she held the role of CEO.
In addition, O’Donnell’s appointment is effective immediately and Price will remain with the company as an adviser and assisting with the transition. O’Donnell with be responsible for the global organisation and report to Satish Maripuri, group executive, at Roper Technologies.
Most recently, O’Donnell was CEO of Ministry Brands. Previously, he served as senior vice president, and president, of FLEETCOR.
“Pat is a proven leader with a growth mindset in the technology sector, with robust experience and proven success in the industry. We are excited to welcome him to iPipeline and Roper Technologies,” said Maripuri. “Pat’s focus on customer intimacy, innovation, driving M&A, and building high performance cultures is key to iPipeline’s ongoing commitment to innovate and strategically transform the global industry — life insurance, protection, financial services, and pensions — through the company’s innovative technology solutions. We look for Pat to build upon the strong and solid foundation iPipeline has built and I want to thank Deane for her leadership at iPipeline during this interim period.”
“I am honored to be appointed to lead iPipeline, a company that not only is a pioneer in the industry but one that continues to be a leader, with a global footprint, a strong portfolio of innovative technology solutions, and a talented and driven team of Pipers,” said Pat O’Donnell, Chief Executive Officer at iPipeline. “I look forward to working with the team to collaboratively build upon the foundational success of iPipeline as we advance our strategy to the next level.”
