iPipeline’s IGO e-App, is now integrated with Sircon for Carriers, the distribution platform from Vertafore.

As a result, agents now have an e-App that should make life applications easier and cycle times shorter. The platform also simplifies and automates onboarding, credentialing and compensation with carrier partners.

Both firms share a passion for driving innovation that simplifies and advances complex insurance processes.

Furthermore, the partnership builds on the benefits of being business units of Roper Technologies and provides a natural chance for the two firms to work together.

“Our partnership with iPipeline brings together the power of two leading solutions to truly enhance life insurance distribution for insurers and their producers,” said James Thom, chief product officer at Vertafore. “With this integration Vertafore and iPipeline are working to make it easier for carriers and agents to stay compliant and improve the quality of the data in the sales process, so that they can better serve the end-insured.”

“We are excited to partner with Vertafore to help improve the application process for our mutual customers,” added Bill Hunter, senior vice president of sales at iPipeline. “iGO’s smart technology helps guide agents through the application process and guarantees all applications—100 percent—are in good order. The integration with Vertafore’s solution gives our clients an automated way to ensure all compliance, licensing, and accreditation are completed in the e-application process.”

Last year, BetterLife, a US-based life insurance company, forged an alliance with iPipeline to digitise business operations and better serve its customers.

iPipeline will offer its new business ecosystem for BetterLife’s agent-led and consumer-led transactions. This is expected to help its customers purchase the right coverage quickly and easily.

Furthermore, iPipeline’s fully configurable technology package will enable the insurer to streamline the new business workflow.