AuguStar will use solutions from iPipeline that are specifically designed to improve the agent experience.
These solutions will automate and simplify the application process while providing agents with instant quotes and illustrations. This is set to increase speed and efficiency, helping AuguStar expand its third-party distribution footprint.
In addition, AuguStart’s product, Virtus IUL II, is now available through iPipeline immediately.
“Both iPipeline and AuguStar Life have a strong heritage and each is well respected in the industry. We both share the same goal, which is to help financial professionals in their quest to secure a financial future for more people,” said Bill Hunter, senior vice president of sales for iPipeline. “This opportunity will enable us to expand our portfolio of solutions within the industry. We are thrilled that AuguStar Life chose us as their trusted partner – and we’re looking forward to helping them expand and grow in the brokerage space.”
“As a premier end-to-end solution for our brokerage partners, the iPipeline platform is one we’ve had our sights on since launching into the independent brokerage channels with our top-tier accumulation-based IUL, Virtus IUL II,” added Therese Rothenberger, vice president and co-chief distribution and sales officer, IMO at AuguStar Life. “We’re excited about this partnership and where it will help to take us. Our enhanced brand is about being more approachable and easier to do business with, and this is a giant step in that direction. Agents will now have the technology and tools they want, connecting them seamlessly to our high-quality life insurance products so that they can quickly and easily connect with their clients–and grow their business.”
iPipeline has appointed Pat O’Donnell as its chief executive officer in November 2023.
O’Donnell brings more than three decades of experience to the role of iPipeline chief executive officer.
He replaces Deane Price, who has served as interim CEO since February 2022 and joined the firm after more than 10 years with Aderant, where she held the role of CEO.