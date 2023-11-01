The wefox brand claim describes the company’s position as more than just an insurance company. It also paves the way for wefox to also provide a wide range of tech-enabled insurance solutions.
Furthermore, wefox is continuing its efforts to develop and refine its proprietary technology platform. The platform uses AI, data analytics, and automation to streamline the insurance process, improve risk assessment, and enhance customer experiences, whether the customer is an insurance company, a broker, a partner or customer.
Julian Teicke, CEO and co-founder of wefox, said: “When we founded wefox it was with the simple promise of enabling people to be safe. We set ourselves the task of bringing insurance back to its roots – it had to be simple, easy, and fit for purpose so that people and all that they cherish are safe and protected from risk. We have always used technology to deliver on our promise.”
“Over time we have learned a lot. We have seen gaps in the insurance ecosystem and realised that with the wefox technology platform we could empower more of our peers, brokers, and partners and help keep all of our customers safe.”
“Empowering insurance makes sense and is the obvious next milestone in our strategic business maturity. It underscores our commitment to using technology to provide insurance products that meet the needs of today and the uncertainties of tomorrow,” added Teicke.
This month, wefox was chosen by WINDTRE, an Italy-based telecommunications firm, as its affinity insurance partner.
WINDTRE launched its own insurance agency, WINDTRE Assicurazioni, to provide coverage directly to its customers and wefox will provide a range of services and consultancy.
This includes its technology platform, through which clients will be able to activate insurance products in-store easily, quickly and digitally.
In addition, the launch includes two products, home and travel insurance, with additional products to follow. The first insurers involved in this proposition are Net Insurance and AXA Partners Italia.
The arrangement is a 10 year deal and WINDTRE customers will benefit from innovative insurance products that are fit for purpose, transparent and easy to understand.