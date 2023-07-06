The multi-year deal with wefox will support GATE in a pay-per-use formula, as well as innovative and long-term rental. The firm is a digital service that unlocks the future of the mobility business.

Currently, GATE will supply an offer in three flexible packages, providing clients benefits in each kilometre. This solution also includes 100% green vehicles, a digital ecosystem of services, maintenance and repair, telematics, recharging and insurance.

Furthermore, wefox will manage the GATE insurance chain from beginning to end via the firm’s tech hub in Milan.

Julian Teicke, CEO at wefox said: “Our new deal with GATE from IVECO is another endorsement of our strategy to strengthen our distribution capabilities via our global Affinity business. We are now delivering on our plans to build a tech platform that enables more companies to benefit from insurance products. Our partnership with GATE is exactly that in action.”

Simone Olivati, president, financial services, Iveco Group, and head of GATE: “GATE is an exciting new opportunity for the world of goods transport and bringing a fully electric rental service to market, complete with insurance in play, allows our new business to exceed the needs and expectations of our customers. wefox is a natural choice for us. They believe in teamwork, collaboration and aren’t afraid of pushing boundaries. The combination of the wefox business model, knowledge, newly developed international scale and their technology platform was a perfect fit.”

wefox has also teamed up with Austrian proptech start-up PROPUP in an affinity partnership.

The agreement aims to use digital transformation to benefit and protect customers. It addition, it hopes to make property transactions simple with greater transparency, security, and effciency.

This is the latest announcement from wefox that shows it delivering on its plans to build a tech platform that enables more companies to distribute insurance products.