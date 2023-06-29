Credit: Pawel Czerwinski on Unsplash.

INSHUR, after acquiring American Business Insurance Services and raising $26m in a funding round, wants to grow by 200% in the next calendar year. Furthermore, through rapid US expansion, INSHUR is looking into Google Cloud to help increase its cloud services and business offerings.

In addition, this collaboration will help INSHUR’s Google Cloud strategy, allowing the firm to bring products to market more quickly. It also allows it to leverage AI to automate key processes and support self-service options for customers.

INSHUR will also use SADA and its team’s expertise with Google Cloud to create a better end-user experience for its clients. It aims to do that with more robust services and improving ease of use.

“As INSHUR continues on its upward trajectory, driving increasingly rapid global growth and expansion, we need to work with businesses that can help us scale quickly and effectively while continuing to provide the best service to our customers. As a market leader that is pioneering approaches to cloud technology and AI, Google Cloud is a great fit to help us stay ahead of the curve and keep delivering,” said Chris Gray, chief technology officer, INSHUR.

He continued: “SADA’s partnership with Google Cloud is crucial to the success of this engagement – the SADA team’s deep understanding of Google Cloud roadmap and technology, combined with its ability to slot seamlessly into ours where needed, means that we can work faster and more efficiently without adding significant headcount.”

“Generative AI technology is rapidly changing how we interact and synthesise data. We are excited to see INSHUR at the forefront of the industry, exploring Google Cloud’s generative AI to revolutionise rideshare and on-demand insurance,” said Nigel Walsh, managing director of insurance at Google Cloud.

“By working with the INSHUR team, our strategy is to provide them with cutting-edge cloud expertise that helps them evolve and develop their business at the pace they need,” concludes Miles Ward, chief technology officer at SADA. “We’re looking forward to continuing our work with INSHUR, helping their expansion into North America while driving innovation within the Google Cloud platform simultaneously.”