Car shoppers can use In The Car to buy auto insurance in one transaction, online or in the dealership.

The insurtech offers embedded insurance in a seamless process with the purchase of the vehicle. It uses information already provided in the sale and financing of the car combined with other details such as prior insurance coverage. The customer ends with a competitively priced, customised policy from an insurer in one click.

In addition, after a series of soft launched, nearly half of buyers requested a quote from In The Car. Furthermore, close to 20% purchased policies created just for them. All policies are backed and licensed by well-known and highly-rated insurers.

“It’s the fastest, easiest way to buy car insurance,” said Matthew Edmonds, CEO. “Survey after survey has found that customers buying online or at the car dealer, want to complete the transaction in one session. In The Car creates a customised, competitively priced insurance policy in 30 seconds or less.”

“In addition to getting a good deal, In The Car also enables shoppers to get an idea of their total cost of ownership – including the insurance,” added Edmonds.

Digital and mobile options are gaining popularity. One in ten adults (10%) of UK adults could now be using Android insurance apps to manage their policies.

In addition, Android insurance app downloads increased by 40% in 2022 to hit 6.9 million lifetime UK downloads.

This is according to App Radar, which looked into motor, travel, life, and home insurance. The insurance apps analysed had 2.2 million downloads in 2022 compared to just 1.6 million in 2021.