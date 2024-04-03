Credit: afotostock/Shutterstock.

iAPPS Health Group and financial services firm Singlife have launched iSure, an exclusive group insurance plan.

The plan from Singlife and iSure was designed to incentivise members to proactively manage their health and wellbeing.

In addition, the iSure plan, developed in collaboration with Swiss Re and underwritten by Singlife, is complimentary for those who sign up for iHG’s health screening packages (Vibrant tier and above).

Features include:

Reduced costs on proactive health management;

Major cancer cover, and

Basic death benefit.

Dr. Eugene Loke, medical director of iHG, said: “We believe that early detection and proactive intervention are key to preventing and managing chronic diseases,” said Dr. Loke. “By implementing this group insurance plan, we hope to encourage individuals to take proactive steps in managing their health, such as through our evidence-based health optimisation programmes like HOPE.”

Eddy Susanto, executive director, partnerships, employee benefits, Singlife added: “We are pleased to co-create this unique group insurance plan with iHG and Swiss Re, offering individuals a better way to take charge of their own health. This is Singlife’s commitment to supporting individuals in their health journeys beyond protection to preventive care.”

Liem Phan, head of life & health reinsurance Southeast Asia and India, Swiss Re, continued: “As a leading life and health reinsurer, Swiss Re believes programmes that empower people to take control of their health and wellbeing create a win-win situation, for people and for insurers. We are pleased to enable this insurance innovation that goes beyond traditional indemnity-based protection by simultaneously promoting preventive health and healthy lifestyles.”

Speaking exclusively to LII, Susanto explained how the partnership began: “The collaboration took about 8 months to develop, and it leverages the unique strengths of each partner. Singlife believes in collaborating with like-minded organisations, such as iAPPS Health Group, to co-create relevant and innovative insurance solutions for consumers. We are always exploring new partnership opportunities that align with our purpose to be the better way to financial freedom.”