Terms of the deal between Hub and Franklin were not disclosed.
Franklin Financial Group is a financial services firm that assists businesses and individuals with complex employee benefits, insurance and other financial needs.
In addition, the firm has experience professionals to advise and guide clients towards their goals while navigating the complicated geopolitical landscape. It aims to protect and also grow clients’ wealth.
William Franklin, Haswell Franklin Jr., James Franklin, Henry Franklin, all managing principals, and the FFG team will join Hub Mid-Atlantic.
“The Franklin Financial Group team brings amazing depth of experience across retirement plan management, wealth management solutions and employee benefits and insurance. They will be a great presence for us in the Baltimore area,” said Hub retirement and private wealth president Joe DeNoyior.
Also in October 2023, Hub International acquired the assets of Great Basin Insurance Eugene, a subsidiary of Great Basin Insurance.
Based in Eugene, Oregon, Great Basin Insurance Eugene is a provider of multi-line line insurance, including commercial, personal lines, and employee benefits to clients in the Northwest.
Hub also announced the launch of its new offering, Independent Physicians Insurance (IPI).
HUB IPI has been introduced specifically for independent physicians and physician groups (practices with one to 15 physicians) in the US, with any speciality.
It offers medical malpractice coverage benefits at reduced costs while ensuring that the benefits are on par with what large clinics and hospitals receive.
HUB said that its new offering is supported by an A M Best A (excellent)-rated carrier.
This IPI insurance solution can be availed by those with a good safety record, good claims history and proactive risk management practices.
HUB IPI also offers a range of other benefits such as aggressive claims management, legal assistance, and exclusive, personalised risk management solutions.