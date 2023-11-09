In this role, Pastides will be in charge of expanding industry knowledge and expertise in Hub’s healthcare and education specialties. This involves creating differentiated offerings, services and/or resources, identifying new areas of investment, generating proprietary insights and spotlighting long-term market trends.
Furthermore, Pastides serves on several boards, chairs the Fulbright Programme’s Council for the International Exchange of Scholars and is on the Executive Committee of the Institute for International Education.
He also serves as the only non-physician member of the Board of Trustees of the American Medical Association. Pastides earned a Master of Public Health and PhD in Epidemiology from Yale University.
“Harris has a strong reputation as a leading industry expert in healthcare and education,” said Chris Treanor, HUB president of programmes & specialties.
“His expertise strengthens our industry acuity and aligns with our strong focus on attracting and retaining top talent in various industries to provide best-in-class advice and solutions for our clients. We look to continue bringing on similar executive talent to HUB.”
Recently, Hub International acquired the assets of Franklin Financial Group and Franklin Investment Group.
Terms of the deal between Hub and Franklin were not disclosed.
Franklin Financial Group is a financial services firm that assists businesses and individuals with complex employee benefits, insurance and other financial needs.
In addition, the firm has experience professionals to advise and guide clients towards their goals while navigating the complicated geopolitical landscape. It aims to protect and also grow clients’ wealth.
William Franklin, Haswell Franklin Jr., James Franklin, Henry Franklin, all managing principals, and the FFG team will join Hub Mid-Atlantic.