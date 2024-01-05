Insurance brokerage and financial services firm Hub International has acquired the assets of Bob Gottschling’s book of business.
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed but Gottschling brings a wealth of experience to Hub, including advanced personal retirement, investment, and estate planning strategies.
Furthermore, he holds knowledge of qualified and non-qualified retirement plan development for businesses.
“We are super excited to have Bob join us in the Mid-Atlantic region with his extensive background in comprehensive financial planning,” said Hub retirement and private wealth president Joe DeNoyior.
In December 2023, the firm acquired the assets of AFS 401(k) retirement Services and AFS Financial Group.
Terms of the Hub deal with AFS were not disclosed.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
In addition, Alp Atabek, founder and principal; Alex Assaley, principal; Jason Dahl, principal; and the entire AFS team will join Hub Mid-Atlantic.
Based in Bethesda, Maryland, AFS is a firm that provides retirement plan consulting and wealth management services to companies, organisations, individuals and families.
AFS 401(k) supports mid- and large-sized organisations in managing employer-sponsored retirement plans and financial wellness programmes.
Furthermore, AFS Financial and its wealth management team takes a personal approach to delivering full-scope financial planning and investment management services to their clients, often keeping relationships over generations.
In November 2023, Hub International acquired the assets of Franklin Financial Group and Franklin Investment Group.
Franklin Financial Group is a financial services firm that assists businesses and individuals with complex employee benefits, insurance and other financial needs.