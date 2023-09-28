Tim Ronda is currently working as the president of the reinsurance broking firm Howden Tiger. Credit: garagestock/Shutterstock.com.

Howden Group has named Tim Ronda as the next CEO of its reinsurance broking unit Howden Tiger.

Currently working as Howden Tiger president, Ronda will take up the new role on 1 January 2024.

After assuming the role, Ronda will report to Howden CEO David Howden. He will continue to work in close coordination with Howden Tiger’s present CEO Rob Bredahl, vice-chairman Elliot Richardson, and executive chairman Rod Fox.

Both Bredahl and Richardson will become the co-vice-chair of Howden Tiger.

In addition, Bredahl, who retains a key position in the business, will assume the post of Howden Tiger capital markets’ executive chair.

Rod Fox said: “When Tim joined us almost two years ago, I said that we had ‘hands down, the best leadership team in our industry’.

“We are fielding a team that has not only strength, full spectrum geographical reach and depth of expertise across fac, treaty, MGAs, capital markets and advisory but also a sense of collaboration and infectious energy that will power us forward for our clients. Tim will lead us as we invest to create a different breed of global player.”

Previously working at Aon, Ronda joined TigerRisk Partners in October 2021, where he was chosen to work as the global geographic leader of reinsurance solutions.

Later, Ronda also worked as the president of reinsurance solutions for the US.

Howden Group CEO David Howden said: “The market could feel the energy too, and so could the talent who continue to join us as we deliver on a clear ambition to be the fresh and dynamic alternative on a global scale. Today, the leadership team is in place to drive Howden Tiger forward at pace for its clients.”