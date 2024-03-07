Howden has taken over Hencilla Canworth, a Croydon, UK-based independent specialist insurance broker for performing arts.
The acquisition strengthens Howden’s sport and entertainment division with scale as well as product expertise.
Hencilla Canworth, set up in 1981, provides tailored insurance solutions for the performing and creative arts sector.
The specialist insurer has established a presence in the sector with insurance schemes involving organisations such as the Musicians’ Union and Broadcasting Entertainment Communications and Theatre Union.
Howden global practice leader of sport and entertainment Duncan Fraser said: “We are building our capabilities and expertise to meet the growing demands of our sport and entertainment sector clients across all our key markets. Hencilla Canworth’s team have strong relationships with many leading clients in the music and performing arts sectors, presenting us with a significant opportunity to develop our business.”
Hencilla Canworth CEO David Pollard said: “We have established a leading brand in the performing and creative arts insurance sector, with deep expertise and established ties to the industry.
“Our clients will reap the benefits of us being part of Howden’s global network, which will improve our ability to provide innovative solutions that are tailored to their needs.”
The latest acquisition is part of Howden’s strategic expansion following a series of recent purchases across Europe aimed at bolstering its sport and entertainment team’s capabilities and reach.
These acquisitions include the Franz Gossler Insurance Group in Germany, Assimovie in Italy, and Media Insurance Brokers in the UK and Ireland.
Each of these entities brings expertise in the film, television and entertainment insurance markets.
Howden also recently acquired Ireland’s Intersure Group, further diversifying its offerings with technical insurance advice in commercial and personal insurance lines.