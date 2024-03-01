This deal is seen as a further step in Howden’s ongoing expansion. Credit: Kheng Guan Toh/Shutterstock.

Howden, a UK-based insurance broker, has taken over Ireland’s Intersure Group for an undisclosed sum.

Established in 1999, Intersure provides technical insurance advice across various lines including commercial and personal insurance.

The acquisition of Intersure Group, a Drogheda-based insurance provider, is part of Howden’s move to enhance its ability to service clients in Ireland.

Intersure’s services span commercial, business, construction, liability and personal lines such as home, motor and travel insurance.

Howden Ireland CEO Robert Kennedy said: “This acquisition means that we are continuing on our path to become the local broker of choice across Ireland, ensuring great service for both commercial and personal lines clients.

“We are very excited to expand further into the north-east of Ireland, with our first office in Co. Louth. We are looking forward to working with Noeleen and her team to introduce Howden’s solutions across commercial insurance, personal insurance, health insurance, life and pensions and mortgages to clients in the north-east of Ireland.”

Intersure managing director Noeleen Butterly said: “Intersure Group is very excited to become part of Howden, a global leader in insurance broking. This is a big step towards offering better services and solutions to our clients and employees. Howden’s global expertise and resources will greatly enhance our ability to provide innovative solutions tailored to our clients’ needs.”

This deal furthers Howden’s ongoing expansion.

Howden continued its acquisition spree in 2024 with the purchase of Arctic Insurance, strengthening its position in the Norwegian market in early January.

Arctic Insurance, headquartered in Oslo, specialises in property and casualty, financial lines and specialty insurance, as well as pensions and employee benefits solutions.

In January, Howden continued its growth by acquiring Silks Insurance, an Australian broker with a focus on the bloodstock market.

This was followed by the expansion of Howden’s UK operations through the acquisition of Laurie Ross, a Scottish personal and commercial lines broker with seven branches in the Glasgow area.

Laurie Ross, founded in 1973, brought expertise in car, home, taxi, van and business insurance to Howden’s portfolio.

Most recently, Howden entered the captive management space with the acquisition of ARM Group Holdings.