Howden, a UK-based insurance broking group, has announced the acquisition of Curran Connolly & Company for an undisclosed sum.
The acquired company is a commercial and personal lines insurance broker headquartered in Drogheda, County Louth, Ireland.
This move continues Howden’s expansion in the region, following its recent acquisition of another Drogheda-based brokerage, Intersure.
Curran Connolly & Company, established in 1980, is led by directors Joe Murphy and Noel McGoldrick.
As a member of Brokers Ireland, the company provides a range of insurance products and services to individual and commercial clients, with a special focus on the transport and haulage sector.
It also caters to the manufacturing, hospitality and construction industries across Ireland.
The acquisition of Curran Connolly & Company marks a further consolidation of Howden Ireland’s presence in the north-east of the country.
Howden Ireland CEO Robert Kennedy said: “I am excited to welcome Joe, Noel and the entire team at Curran Connolly to Howden. This acquisition underscores our commitment to furthering Howden’s foothold in the north-east, strengthening our ambition to become the local broker of choice across Ireland.
“We look forward to working with the team to introduce comprehensive solutions across commercial, personal lines, life and pensions, health insurance and mortgages to clients in the north-east of Ireland.”
Curran Connolly managing director Joe Murphy said: “Becoming part of Howden is the next step in our growth journey for our employees and clients alike. Our success to date is due to our dedicated staff and loyal customer base.
“Howden’s strength as a global group will enhance our ability to provide innovative insurance solutions and access expertise, data and technology tailored to our client’s needs.”
Intersure, which was acquired in February, offers technical insurance advice across various lines, including commercial and personal insurance, with services in commercial, business, construction, liability and personal lines such as home, motor and travel insurance.
Recently, Howden also took over Hencilla Canworth, a Croydon, UK-based independent specialist insurance broker for the performing arts, established in 1981.
Furthermore, last month, Howden reached a strategic partnership with Cyberwrite, a cyber insurance technology company, to enhance cyber resiliency for its customers across 50 countries.