Howden has entered a strategic partnership with Cyberwrite, a cyber insurance technology company, to improve cyber resiliency for its customers across 50 countries.

The global insurance group is looking to boost cyber resiliency by leveraging Cyberwrite’s expertise in cyber risk assessment and analytics.

Cyberwrite founding CEO Nir Perry said: “We are excited to partner with Howden to enhance cyber risk quantification and mitigation for businesses worldwide.

“Together, we will equip brokers with the tools and knowledge they need to navigate the evolving cyber threat landscape and provide their clients with comprehensive AI-driven risk management solutions.”

Cyberwrite simplifies the process of understanding cyber risks, providing brokers with actionable insights into the likelihood of cyber breaches and their potential economic impact.

Leveraging advanced analytics AI and technology, Cyberwrite allows brokers to offer customised recommendations for enhancing cyber defences, identifying potential regulatory gaps and reducing cyber breach probability.

The partnership is set to transform the cyber insurance landscape by equipping brokers with the necessary insights and resources to effectively communicate cyber risks to clients of Howden, helping them safeguard their digital infrastructure and assets.

Howden global cyber insurance lead Shay Simkin said: “We are delighted to collaborate with Cyberwrite to strengthen our cyber risk offerings.

“Different parts of the group have been utilising Cyberwrite since 2019, and expanding this collaboration to a global level is the natural next step to bring cyber resiliency to millions of businesses worldwide.”

Earlier this month, Howden acquired Hencilla Canworth, a UK-based specialist insurance broker for performing arts.

The deal bolsters Howden’s sport and entertainment division.