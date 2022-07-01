Hilb Group buys Howe-LaGrange and Reick Insurance Agencies

US-based Hilb Group has acquired Howe-LaGrange Insurance Agency and Reick Insurance Agency for an undisclosed sum.

Howe-LaGrange and Reick Agencies are based in LaGrange, Indiana, and have a history of nearly 140 years. They focus on offering property and casualty insurance solutions for both the commercial and personal line customers.

The latest move will enable Hilb Group to bolster its footprint across Indiana and the Midwest in the US.

Hilb Group CEO Ricky Spiro said: “Howe-LaGrange and Reick bring a rich history of expertise, and a reputation of outstanding service with long-standing relationships that align well with our growth strategy in an important market.

“We are pleased to welcome them to the Hilb Group and look forward to our next steps together.”

As part of the deal, agency principal Lou Zabona and his insurance team will become a part of Hilb Group’s Midwest regional operations.

Zabona said: “Joining the Hilb Group is an exciting step for us in continuing to grow and deliver innovative, high-quality insurance products.

“We look forward to providing the same local, trusted service to our customers, while utilising the national resources offered through our partnership with the Hilb Group.”

In May this year, Hilb Group purchased an insurance book of business in Massachusetts, the US.

The insurance broker acquired Clark & Lavey Benefits Solutions last year to strengthen its presence in New England region.