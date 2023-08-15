Credit: Shutterbug75 from Pixabay.

Higginbotham, a Texas-based insurance financial and HR services firm, gains a second Houston team in the form of Iscential and its clients.

As Higginbotham reaches its 75th anniversary this year, chairman and CEO Rusty Reid is looking at the next milestone. He wants to champion strategic growth by bringing on agencies and teams that enjoy strong reputations in local markets.

“Iscential fits perfectly into our national network of firms,” Reid declared. “I could not be more pleased to bring them into the fold. They are a firm with impressive growth and an incredible reputation for client service. Our partnership with Iscential will allow both of us to better provide enhanced services to our clients for years to come.”

Warren Barhorst, CEO of Iscential, also wants long-term organisational continuity to the business he founded 30 years ago.

“There were a lot of agencies to choose from,” said Barhorst. “But when we started taking a closer look, we realized that so many companies are driven by stock price rather than customer and employee care, and they’re not run by insurance people.

“Then we looked at Higginbotham,” Barhorst continued. “Not only do they have the long-term, proven performance we needed, but they also have the right culture. They’re employee-owned. They’re sales-driven and customer-focused. And best of all — they’re run by insurance people. With Higginbotham, we found a partner that values what we’ve built, values our culture and associates, and wants more than a financial transaction.”

Reid elaborated: “At Higginbotham, we’ve strategically and diligently built the in-house services for risk management, benefit plan administration, HR services, and more, and we’re looking forward to offering these solutions to Iscential clients.”

“Despite the obvious benefits, the decision to team up with Higginbotham was surprisingly emotional,” Barhorst concluded. “Higginbotham kept telling us it’ll be business as usual, and they were right. Except they’re enabling me to refocus on the parts of the business I love most. If you’re a baker and you like to bake, you want to make cookies. You don’t want to sit at your desk alone doing paperwork. Today, I got to make the insurance version of cookies: I got to be back with clients all day long.”