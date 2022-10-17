Heritage Insurance selects Guidewire platform to power core operations

Heritage will apply Guidewire Cloud’s Cloud Data Access to safely access InsuranceSuite data. Credit: Chris Liverani on Unsplash.

Heritage Insurance, a property and casualty insurance holding firm, has selected Guidewire’s InsuranceSuite to improve business efficiency.

The solution on Guidewire Cloud will also help Heritage streamline information technology as well as meet evolving market needs.

Initially, the company will implement InsuranceSuite’s ClaimCenter to support its businesses across the US.

Upon policyholder conversion or renewal, Heritage will implement Guidewire’s PolicyCenter and BillingCenter applications.

Further, Heritage will apply the software firm’s Cloud Data Access (CDA) to safely access InsuranceSuite data.

The CDA will enable Heritage to stream Guidewire Cloud Data into its Enterprise Data Warehouse in near real-time.

The company will implement EnterpriseEngage to ensure a ‘smooth’ omnichannel digital experience to its agents, customer service representatives and policyholders.

Additionally, Guidewire Cloud’s Canvas, Compare, Explore, HazardHub and Predict will help the company to make better decisions, the tech vendor claims.

These applications will allow Heritage to access high-value data sources, integrate intelligence into its vital processes and evaluate business impact.

PwC, a Guidewire PartnerConnect consulting member, will head the implementation process.

Heritage VP for digital transformation & analytics Sai Giridharan said: “We operate in catastrophe-prone areas so it’s very critical for us to respond to market conditions quickly.

“Guidewire Cloud’s configurability will enable us to achieve the speed-to-market and help with overall productivity. We are also excited about the benefits that Guidewire’s analytics capabilities will offer to us, such as leveraging Predict for predictive modelling.”

Guidewire president and chief revenue officer John Mullen said: “We look forward to our partnership with Heritage as they leverage InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud to ensure they meet their commitment to provide homeowners with the highest quality property insurance and some of the most competitive rates in the region.” Meanwhile, Heritage has chosen SmartCOMM from Smart Communications, a Guidewire PartnerConnect solution member, to manage customer communications.