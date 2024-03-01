Credit: Nattanan Kanchanaprat from Pixabay.

Insurance company Hellas Direct has raised €30m ($32.5m) in its latest funding round to help continue its growth into 2024.

Following €155m in written premiums and a 900,000-strong customer base in 2023, Hellas Direct is ready for further expansion thanks to its new funding and investors.

The funding will fortify Hellas Direct’s growth, boost its solvency capital, and help expansion in both existing and new markets across central and southern Europe. It currently works across Greece, Cyprus and Romania.

In addition, the insurance firm will use the funding to improve customer services with an emphasis on mobility and home ecosystems.

ETF Partners was a new investor in this funding round, joining Portage ventures, the European Investment Bank and many more.

Alexis Pantazis, co-founder and executive director of Hellas Direct, said: “We are thrilled to partner with ETF Partners. Their support will be crucial in accelerating our mission to integrate sustainability and resilience into our insurance products. As we look to the future , we are more committed than ever to innovating and delivering solutions that address the growing risks and urgent challenges of climate change. Now is the time for action!”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Life Insurance International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Emilios Markou, co-founder and executive director of Hellas Direct, added: “We are very happy to announce the support of ETF Partners in Hellas Direct. We consider it another opportunity to reinforce our current activities and deliver our next steps in markets that tend to be overlooked by global powerhouses. Our aim is to always innovate and use technology as a competitive edge for our customers’ and partners’ benefit.”

Robert Genieser, managing partner at ETF Partners, commented: “Hellas Direct embodies the innovation and commitment to sustainability that we look for in our investments. They have developed a deep understanding of the insurance industry and demonstrated impressive growth through the deployment of their advanced technology platform and appreciation for the local markets. Developing and deploying insurance products that help people adapt to the effects of climate change will be increasingly important going forward.”

Earlier in February 2024, Coverdash, an insurtech company focused on SMEs, raised $13.5m in a Series A funding round.

Nyca Partners led the round, which also saw the participation of current investors such as Bling Capital, AXIS Digital Ventures, Tokio Marine Future Fund, Expansion VC and Cameron Ventures, among others.

This investment will enable the company to enhance its embedded partner network, widen its insurance carrier panel and expand its headcount.