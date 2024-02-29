Coverdash offers a range of commercial insurance products to start-ups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Credit: ra2 studio/Shutterstock.

Coverdash, an insurtech company focused on SMEs, has raised $13.5m in a Series A funding round.

Nyca Partners led the round, which also saw the participation of current investors such as Bling Capital, AXIS Digital Ventures, Tokio Marine Future Fund, Expansion VC and Cameron Ventures, among others.

This investment will enable the company to enhance its embedded partner network, widen its insurance carrier panel and expand its headcount.

With the latest infusion, Coverdash’s total funding has reached $16m since its establishment in 2022.

Nyca partner Stephanie Khoo said: “Coverdash’s embedded model drives best-in-class unit economics, rejecting reliance on paid acquisition strategies, creating tremendous organic growth and momentum.

“Giving SMB service providers – payroll, payments, lending, website creation, HR, etc – the ability to offer their customers seamless access to business insurance allows them to deepen their client relationships while adding a heretofore untapped revenue stream.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Life Insurance International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Coverdash offers a range of commercial insurance products to start-ups and SMEs throughout the US.

These products include cyber insurance, professional liability, workers’ compensation, business owners coverage, directors and officers liability, and general liability.

Its embedded technology permits partners from diverse industries to offer insurance to their customers with a single line of code.

This technology is said to consolidate the necessary operational, compliance and financial components, enabling partners to provide customisable insurance solutions within their own user interfaces.

In January 2023, the company concluded its seed funding round and commenced operations in the US.

In less than a year, Coverdash claims to have outperformed its competitors by establishing more than 100 embedded distribution partnerships.

The company’s partner network comprises a variety of service providers that interact with businesses, including top payroll providers, point-of-sale providers, banks, lenders and vertical software-as-a-service platforms.

Coverdash co-founder and CEO Ralph Betesh said: “We are not just making insurance accessible and straightforward for business owners nationwide, we are acting as their virtual risk management arm.

“Coverdash goes beyond coverage – we offer start-ups and SMBs [small and medium-sized businesses] the support they need, especially in today’s challenging landscape when navigating the complexities of insurance has never been more vital.”