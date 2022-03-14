Wipro joins as consulting alliance member of Guidewire programme

Wipro will deploy Guidewire products, integrations, and cloud transformations. Credit: aymane jdidi from Pixabay.

Guidewire Software, a technology company serving property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers, has partnered with Wipro, an information technology company, to enhance business processes for insurers.

Wipro has now become a consulting alliance member of Guidewire’s PartnerConnect programme at the select level.

As a strategic partner, Wipro will provide leadership in digital transformation and process improvement for clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions.

The partnership, leveraging Wipro’s expertise, will help transform business processes for insurers while improving time to market.

Related

Wipro managing partner and BFSI consulting global head Harpreet Arora said: “Guidewire is a very strategic partner for Wipro, and we are excited to elevate our relationship to Consulting partner across North America, EMEA, and APAC.

“We will continue investing in our global Guidewire centre of excellence, maturing our partnership, and strengthening our ‘trusted partner’ status with clients.”

Guidewire expects Wipro’s P&C insurance expertise and delivery model, together with its knowledge of suite of products, to help speed up digital journeys for customers.

Using Guidewire products, integrations, and cloud transformations, Wipro collaborates with insurers to co-innovate and tailor offerings.

In order to support quick adoption of transformation initiatives offering “measurable business benefits”, Wipro invested in Guidewire centre of excellence (COE).

Guidewire Software global consulting alliances group vice-president Lisa Walsh said: “Wipro’s team of Guidewire professionals is implementing powerful solutions and integrations that enhance business processes, and we look forward to building on our collaboration.”