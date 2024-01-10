GPF is the first Nordic customer to go-live with Sapiens CoreSuite which will expand the insurer’s digital capacity and boost its market position.
Sapiens CoreSuite provides GPF with an optimised Norwegian-tailored platform with real-time access to centrally managed data.
In addition, as a single, unified system on the cloud, CoreSuite offers a cloud-based IT infrastructure to streamline workflows, speed up digital transformation and improve customer engagement.
“Sapiens has now completed the initial phase of our core transformation project to CoreSuite and provided valuable support throughout the journey,” said Torstein Ingebretsen, CEO of GPF. A strong core and strategy are essential to GPF’s growth in Norway’s rapidly changing pensions market.”
“We are proud to have achieved this important milestone in the Nordics with a regional leader like GPF,” added Roni Al-Dor, Sapiens president and CEO. “We will continue to support GPF’s journey to drive innovation and set the standard for best-in-class customer service with our transformative, future-oriented, cloud-based IT infrastructure.”
Sapiens has also launched the latest versions of Sapiens IllustrationPro and Sapiens ApplicationPro.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
These new software releases from Sapiens bring a multitude of enhancements and additions to empower insurers with innovation, improved member servicing, and reinforced security measures.
Sapiens IllustrationPro is a point-of-sale solution for life & annuities that quickly and accurately generates quotes and compliant illustrations in intuitive and modern way. This responsive solution also operates across various devices and speeds up the sales process.
Furthermore, Sapiens ApplicationPro streamlines processes for both experienced and new agents through a wizard-based, self-directed navigation that simplifies data input. Its content only presents forms and questions if needed, with only valid options available for selection.
The new software releases from Sapiens are aimed to deliver value to insurers, but to also stand out in the market due to a number of functional and technical enhancements. These include an enhanced digital experience, improved usability and reinforced security measures.