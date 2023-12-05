These new software releases from Sapiens bring a multitude of enhancements and additions to empower insurers with innovation, improved member servicing, and reinforced security measures.
Sapiens IllustrationPro is a point-of-sale solution for life & annuities that quickly and accurately generates quotes and compliant illustrations in intuitive and modern way. This responsive solution also operates across various devices and speeds up the sales process.
Furthermore, Sapiens ApplicationPro streamlines processes for both experienced and new agents through a wizard-based, self-directed navigation that simplifies data input. Its content only presents forms and questions if needed, with only valid options available for selection.
The new software releases from Sapiens are aimed to deliver value to insurers, but to also stand out in the market due to a number of functional and technical enhancements. These include an enhanced digital experience, improved usability and reinforced security measures.
In addition, for greater security, Sapiens has integrated Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) into the IllustrationPro/ApplicationPro software login process, including text messages, email, and the use of an authentication app
“The IllustrationPro/ApplicationPro Version 7 enhancements bring a host of exciting features to the table,” said David Pidgeon, Sapiens head of life & annuities, North America.
“With a focus on enhanced digital servicing and increased security, this latest release accelerates the pace of innovation and value delivery to our customers.”
Recently, Sapiens International launched Sapiens Decision Model.AI, integrating Microsoft Azure Open AI Service into the fold.
This work between Sapiens and Microsoft with AI has been described as to transform the way that business decision models are created.
Decision modelers can now input business policy from virtually any source, written in conversational Engliah, and have it automatically translated into a decision model Sapiens Decision Model.AI is expected to reduce the time needed to make a conventional decision by 30% or more as well as lessen reliance on constrained IT resources.
Furthermore, Sapiens plans to further enhance its Decision AI portfolio in early 2024 with Decision Integrate AI which will allow businesses to easily integrate machine learning (ML) models within their decision models.