These new disability coverage options have been provided by Sun Life US to expand a long-held focus on supporting the healthcare segment.

Medical practices are looking for ways to recruit more talent into the workforce, including competitive benefits that provide a better experience and improve health outcomes for their provider staff.

As a result, the new product suit, Sun Life for Healthcare Professionals, offers life and specialised short- and long-term disability plans. These can also be tailored for different income protection needs.

In addition, they can be combined with Sun Life’s other coverage and services including integrated absence management and paid family and medical leave.

Distribution

Following a previous exclusive partnership with a national insurance programme manager, Sun Life is now independently offering full administration of these disability coverages for healthcare practice clients.

Specialised features offered with Sun Life for Healthcare Professionals include benefits for:

Infectious and contagious disease;

Progressive illness;

Professional liability premium, and

Cost of living adjustment.

“Physicians, dentists, and other healthcare professionals provide invaluable services to our community, often in challenging environments, and they need coverage that is developed with those considerations in mind,” said David Healy, president, group benefits, Sun Life US.

“We are committed to supporting healthcare professionals and providing them with the coverage they need when they need it. As we continue to build out health services that complement core health insurance, we are proud to offer expanded support and coverage for our members who are healthcare providers.”

“We have seen firsthand the challenges people face when they need to take leave from a job due to illness or injury, and these challenges are compounded when it’s someone people rely on for care,” said Sheila Sokolski, assistant vice president, Life, Absence & Disability Product and Marketing, Sun Life US.

“Health providers have very specific needs in unique and demanding work environments, and our new package of options provides additional support for the healthcare segment. In addition to offering medical providers competitive life and disability coverage, we will continue to drive innovation throughout our product suite, including supplemental health and dental products tailored to healthcare professionals.”