Insurance firm Global Atlantic has made a $1m commitment to StreetWise Partners.

This partnership highlights Global Atlantic’s dedication to promote economic equity by connecting underrepresented talent with career opportunities.

For the past 25 years, StreetWise Partners has actively enabled economic equity through innovative workforce development and mentoring programmes.

In addition, it has supported more then 10,000 mentees and 15,000 mentors in New York and Washington D.C., forming many mentoring pairs.

Furthermore, the $1m investment from Global Atlantic will help see StreetWise connect graduates to jobs faster at higher starting salaries. It will also increase its efforts with StreetWise and focus on qualified graduates for potential employment opportunities.

Shari Krull, CEO of StreetWise Partners, said: “We are driven to equip underrepresented talent with the skills, industry knowledge, and social capital needed to launch their careers and achieve upward mobility. Global Atlantic Financial Group’s generous investment bolsters our mission and underlines their confidence in our cause.”

“At Global Atlantic, we devote a substantial number of resources to attract, retain and develop exceptional talent. The talent coming out of StreetWise is impressive, and their enthusiasm for learning is unparalleled,” added Dan O’Shea, chief administrative officer at Global Atlantic.

“The social impact that StreetWise is having is tremendous, and so we are doubling down on our commitment.”

This is not the only partnership Global Atlantic has made recently.

Japan Post Insurance, KKR and Global Atlantic Financial Group have announced a strategic partnership.

In addition, Japan Post Insurance will make a material investment in a reinsurance co-investment vehicle that is sponsored by Global Atlantic.

KKR and Global Atlantic both have track records for delivering solutions for global life and annuity insurance clients. This should aid Japan Post Insurance and its growth strategy as it gives access to KKR and Global Atlantic platforms.