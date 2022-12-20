NEK Insurance provides coverage to daycare centres and k-8 schools Credit: Wokandapix from Pixabay.

Arthur J. Gallagher is continuing its acquisition spree with the purchase of Nek Insurance, an El Cerrito, California-based retail insurance agency.

Gallagher did not disclose the financial value of the deal.

Norman E. Kinsey founded the acquired firm in 1954.

NEK Insurance specialises in providing property and casualty coverages to daycare centres and k-8 schools, residential care facilities and small remodelling contractors.

It also has the underwriting authority in these segments.

Under the terms of the agreement, NEK Insurance’s employees will join Gallagher’s San Francisco branch, which is led by Jim Buckley, head of Gallagher’s Northwest region retail P&C brokerage operations.

Arthur J. Gallagher chairman, president and CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. said: “NEK is a well-established Bay Area agency with a focus that is highly complementary to our existing San Francisco-based specialist business, offering us terrific cross-selling opportunities.”

Last week, Gallagher announced the acquisition of Aviation Insurance Australia, an independent aviation insurance & helicopter insurance broker.

Announcing the deal, Gallagher said: “Aviation Insurance Australia is a well-respected broker that enhances our aviation capabilities and offers cross-selling opportunities in Australia.”

In August this year, the Rolling Meadows, Illinois-headquartered firm bought personal lines-focused insurance entity Denver Agency.

Denver Agency’s acquisition came shortly after the purchase of Toronto-based Four Corners Group, an executive search firm.

In mid-2022, Gallagher acquired Irish insurance broker INNOVU Group.