Arthur J. Gallagher snaps up Denver Agency

American insurance firm Arthur J. Gallagher has expanded its presence in the US with the purchase of personal lines-focused insurance agency Denver Agency.

The deal value was not revealed by the companies.

Founded in 1932, Colorado-based Denver Agency is engaged in providing commercial property/casualty solutions for high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients throughout the US.

Denver Agency’s current team, which includes Eric Gordon, Chip McKeever, Katy Hyman Roth, will remain based at their existing location.

They will work under the guidance of Jeff Saunders, Gallagher’s US personal lines business head, and Jay Eshelman, head of Gallagher Select, its US property/casualty operations for small businesses.

Arthur J. Gallagher chairman, president and CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. said: “Denver Agency is a leading private client brokerage that is highly regarded across the U.S. because of their thought leadership, the experience of their team and their hospitality approach.

“Their focus complements our other lines of business and offers us additional cross-selling opportunities. I’m delighted to welcome Eric, Chip, Katy and their team to Gallagher.”

A global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, Arthur J. Gallagher provides services in around 130 countries.

Headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois, the firm provides client services through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

The latest deal comes close on the heels of Arthur J. Gallagher acquiring Canadian executive search firm Four Corners Group.

Established in 2007, the firm caters to industries, such as business services, technology, real estate, financial services, healthcare, academic, associations, not-for-profits marketing services and professional services, among others.