Arthur J. Gallagher & Co buys Toronto-based Four Corners Group

US-based insurance broker Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has acquired Toronto-based Four Corners Group for an undisclosed amount.

Established in 2007, the acquired entity is a Canadian executive search firm catering to industries, such as business services, technology, real estate, financial services, healthcare, academic, associations, not-for-profits marketing services and professional services among others.

The firm has operations in US and Canada.

Under the agreement, the Four Corners Group team will operate under the direction of Gallagher’s Benefit and HR Consulting division Canada CEO Melanie Jeannotte.

They will remain in their current locations.

Commenting on the deal, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. chairman, president and CEO Patrick Gallagher, Jr. said: “Four Corners Group is a strong and reputable executive search practice that will further expand and strengthen our global talent and leadership advisory offerings. I am delighted to welcome Kelly and her associates to Gallagher.”

Illinois-headquartered Gallagher has been expanding its global presence rapidly via merger and acquisition activities.

Last month, the firm purchased Ireland-based INNOVU Group (INNOVU Insurance) in a bid to expand its presence in the region.

In May, the firm acquired Illinois-based independent insurance agency Hruska Insurancenter for an undisclosed sum.

Hruska Insurancenter operates as a retail property and casualty insurance intermediary serving commercial real estate clients.

This February, the firm acquired Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based Williams Insurance Agency.

Gallagher is said to currently offer insurance, risk management and consulting services in approximately 130 countries globally through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.