FWD Group launches mobile app to change outlook towards insurance

Life insurance business FWD Group has introduced a new mobile application called omne that seeks to change the way people feel about insurance.

Omne offers a set of activities and content that include wellbeing, sketching, music, mini-games, health, along with an array of engaging features.

These features can be customised to the preferences and interests of an individual.

The app aims to offers users with a unique set of value propositions that are centred on customised goal-based journeys.

It also provides tools that encourage micro-habits to help people achieve their daily goals.

In the coming weeks and months, the new app also aims to expand its capabilities by providing self-service functions for FWD Insurance customers.

FWD Group chief transformation officer Troy Barnes said: “A critical part of how we’re changing the way people feel about insurance is reimagining how we bring value to, and anticipate, the evolving demands of Asia’s ever more digital and mobile population.

“omne brings a new dimension to how people achieve their personal goals, with an engaging experience that creates micro-habits from the convenience of their mobile device.”

The company has collaborated with multiple global and regional brands that include ONE Esports, Shadow Factory, Dacadoo, Nuralogix, STASH NextGen, Koa Health, Imunis, and a music brand, to offer free content and services that are exclusive to the app.

These services are available to all located in ten markets across Asia.

Furthermore, FWD Group plans to expand the partnerships for omne across a wide variety of categories in the coming months.