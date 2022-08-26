Insurance marketing organisation Family First Life partners with Ethos

Under this partnership, Ethos will offer Family First Life with new resources that will benefit existing agents and clients. Credit: kalhh from Pixabay.

Family First Life, an insurance marketing organisation (IMO), has teamed up with Ethos, a field marketing organisation (FMO) life insurance company to provide agents with more ways to help protect more clients.

Under this partnership, Ethos will offer Family First Life with new resources that will benefit existing agents and clients.

Via Ethos technology, agents are provided with the ability to drip market, which aids service agents with their current book of business.

It also provides opportunities for new product options for clients.

Furthermore, agents will gain access to new products, such as Ameritas and Senior Life.

Family First Life founder and president Shawn Meaike said: “We have been interested in Ethos for many years. We have been familiar with the products Ethos has and the impact they have in the industry. This partnership is huge for our company, our agents, our clients, and the industry.”

Meaike further added: “Products and personal situations are always changing, and with Ethos, we are one step closer to perfecting the life insurance industry.

“We feel that the Ethos company and their business model aligns with Family First Life’s vision and by partnering with them, we feel a void has been filled.”

The partnership will help now offer agents with more ways to aid protect more clients, revisit current business, and ensure that clients avail the best treatment over the course of a lifetime.

FFL had first started with the aim of becoming a billion-dollar company in ten years.

The company is set to complete this year with $850m issued paid premium. By the end of next year, FFL, with this partnership, anticipates achieves the target of issued/paid premium of $1bn.